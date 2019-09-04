Man fired gun at officers before being shot and killed, sheriff says

UPDATE

The following is an update from Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson:

On Sept. 3, at approximately 8:50 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police responded to the area of 4474 E. 200 N. in reference to a possible domestic disturbance.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, a 53-year-old male, brandished a loaded firearm and allegedly pointed the handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her. The victim was able to flee the scene.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself into his residence and communicated through a window to the officers. The suspect made numerous threats to law enforcement and refused to come out of the residence. The assistance of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tactical team was requested to assist.

Surrounding residents were evacuated for their safety. Negotiations carried on for approximately seven hours in an attempt to try and negotiate the suspect into surrendering peacefully.

At 4:16 a.m. negotiations failed and the suspect fired on the officers. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The names involved will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team was dispatched to investigate the incident. The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team consists of the following agencies: ISP, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Dept., Blackfoot Police Dept., Chubbuck Police Dept., Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Dept.

An autopsy of the suspect will be conducted on Sept. 5. Further information will be released when available.

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is dead following a standoff with law enforcement in Jefferson County.

The situation is unfolding in the area of 200 North and 4500 East and neighbors say police have been on the scene for hours.

Sheriff Steve Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com deputies were dealing with a barricaded person that turned into an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was shot and killed.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and we will post new information as we receive it.