One of two brothers placed on rider for having sex with teenager

BLACKFOOT — A judge placed a local man on a rider Wednesday after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Tristton Randy Brumfield, 22, was sentenced by District Judge Jon Shindurling to three to 15 years in prison, after pleading guilty to felony lewd conduct with a child. Shindurling opted to retain jurisdiction in the case and Brumfield will serve time with the Idaho Department of Correction.

Rider programs are where inmates receive intensive programming and education in hopes of rehabilitation over the course of six months to a year. Once a felon completes the program, they go before a judge. At that time, the judge decides whether to release the felon and put them on probation, or send them back to prison to complete their sentence.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a second felony count of lewd conduct. Brumfield and his brother, 25-year-old Bryce Brumfield, were summoned to appear in court in March after the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the men for lewd conduct with the same 15-year-old girl over the summer of 2018.

In September 2018, a social worker from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told investigators about a possible case involving sexual abuse of a minor. During an investigation by deputies, multiple witnesses said they observed both brothers having sex with the victim at different times, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com

Detectives spoke with Tristton and Bryce, who both admitted to having sex with the girl knowing she was a teenager. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to having sex with an adult so prosecutors charged both men with two felony counts of lewd conduct.

Bryce Brumfield is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct. He is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 22 and could face up to life in prison if convicted.