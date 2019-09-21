Two juveniles ejected from vehicle after rollover crash in Bonneville County

AMMON — Two girls were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after being ejected from a vehicle that rolled on East Lincoln Road.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection with North 115th East in rural Bonneville County.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the vehicle was carrying five juveniles when the crash occurred. Two juvenile females were ejected from the vehicle.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell said “extreme speed” was a factor in the crash.

The two girls who were ejected were rushed to Eastern Idaho Medical Center with severe injuries, while the other three were treated at the scene. At least two of those juveniles were going to be taken to EIRMC in a private vehicle, according to Hammon.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details about the crash, and will post when they become available.