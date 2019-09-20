UPDATE: Two drivers rushed to hospital with severe injuries after crash in Bonneville County

UPDATE:

Two people were hospitalized with severe injuries after a high speed crash in Bonneville County, Sheriff Lt. Kevin Casper says.

Casper tells EastIdahoNews.com a car was heading southbound on 3500 East in Bonneville County and failed to yield at a stop sign. A second vehicle was heading east on County Line Road. They collided at high speed and ended up in opposing canals on either side of the road. One of the canals was full of water, and the other was half full.

The only people in the vehicles were the two male drivers. Casper said both sustained major injuries and were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Their identities have not been released pending notification of their families.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details become available.

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY:

