‘A total miracle:’ Mother and five kids escape rollover crash with minor injuries

BOZEMAN, Montana (KBZK) — Montana Highway Patrol calls it a “a total miracle”: a mother and her five children all survived a severe crash in Bozeman on Wednesday after rolling several times on I-90.

MHP said around noon Wednesday, a truck driver hauling a trailer of long lumber lost control, scattering lumber on both sides of I-90 around mile marker 304, about a mile west of the 19th Avenue exit.

The mother, driving westbound, hit her brakes to avoid the lumber. She rolled several times, crossed the median, and came to rest on her vehicle’s hood in the eastbound lane.

All six occupants were properly restrained and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for about an hour as law enforcement worked the scene, with interstate traffic ranging from completely stopped to moving at slow speeds.

Witnesses said a dog was also thrown from the vehicle. MHP couldn’t confirm that the dog was thrown but did report the family was reunited with their pet, who was ok.

As for the driver of the pickup and the trailer, an MHP trooper has confirmed with MTN News he was cited, but the trooper could not provide any details about the citation.

Troopers add the family is expected to fully recover.

The incident is still under investigation, MHP said.