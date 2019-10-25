TODAY'S WEATHER
Deputies investigating after plane crashes near American Falls

Mike Price
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Crashed plane in a field in American Falls. | Courtesy Josh Graves

AMERICAN FALLS — Emergency responders are investigating a plane crash that occurred near American Falls Friday afternoon.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred around noon on farmland next to Lamb Weston Road.

Power County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the crash and said it was a single-engine plane with one occupant.

No other information has been released about the status of the pilot, or how the crash occurred.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

