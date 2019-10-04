First lady Melania Trump visits young people in Jackson, Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyoming (KPVI) — First lady Melania Trump visited Jackson, Wyoming, Thursday morning.

The first lady’s visit to Jackson is part of a tour to promote the Be Best and Every Kid Outdoors initiatives. She will also visit Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park on Friday, according to a White House news release.

The Be Best initiative focuses on childhood well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse. The Every Kid Outdoors Initiative is a National Forest Service program, which offers passes to schoolchildren for free access to National Park Services lands.

“Oh I was super excited,” Jackson resident Jill Ramseur says. “I have looked forward to this. I found out yesterday she was coming. I’ve been very, very excited. Such an honor to have her here.”

While in Jackson, Melania Trump met with local Scouts to promote the “Well Being” pillar of the Be Best Initiative. According to the White House, scouts are leaders in the community when it comes to encouraging well-being and being outdoors.

“She has some programs that she’s bringing to light to Americans to help kids get out and enjoy the environment, the outdoors, and the opportunities they have,” Jackson resident Sheri Bickner says.

The first lady also hopped into a raft with a group of fourth-graders from Teton County School District and floated down the Snake River.

“I loved to see her interaction with the kids,” Ramseur says. “But I also loved to see just how she carries herself.”