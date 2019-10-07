Girl killed in crash remembered for her “glow that could light up a room”

IDAHO FALLS — A seven-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday had a glow about her that “could light up a room when she walked in.”

Ellowyn Faith Evans, a second grader at Sunnyside Elementary School, was in a Nissan Sentra with three adults on US91 when they were hit in a chain reaction crash. Jean Hurrle, 24, was in the vehicle and also died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Ellowyn loved trolls, unicorns, tulips, the colors purple and pink, her “woobie,” and her dog, Tessie, according to her obituary. She was always happy and had a fun, spunky personality that filled her home and everyone around her with love and joy.

“Ellowyn had a glow about her and could light up a room when she walked in. She was the flashlight that lit up the night so everyone could see,” her obituary says.

Funeral services for Ellowyn will be held at noon Saturday at noon at the Idaho Falls Park Taylor Ward, 1291 W. 6500 S. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family pay for funeral expenses. More information can be found here.