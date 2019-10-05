UPDATE: Young adult and child killed in 5-vehicle crash near Shelley

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police have confirmed that two people died in five-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 91 on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. at milepost 119 near Shelley.

Police reports show Michael Chaffin, 65, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on US91 in a 2016 Ford F350. Chaffin stopped for traffic and was attempting to make a left turn.

Taylor France, 42, of Firth was northbound on US91 in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Caitlyn Evans, 20, of Idaho Falls, was also northbound on US91 in a 2012 Nissan Sentra. Both Taylor France and Caitlyn Evans slowed for traffic.

Jericka Evans, 29, of Firth, was northbound on US91 in a 2016 Ford F350. She failed to slow for the stopped traffic and collided with the Nissan Sentra, which resulted in a chain reaction.

Both the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Tacoma were forced into the southbound lane of travel.

Guadalupe Vega, 37, of Idaho Falls, was southbound on US91 in a 2001 Ford F150 and collided with both the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Tacoma.

Jean Hurrle, 24, of Idaho Falls and a juvenile were passengers in the Nissan Sentra. Hurrle, the juvenile, Caitlyn Evans, and Jericka Evans were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Hurrle and the juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 4 hours while crews investigated.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHELLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 91 north of Shelley.

It’s not yet clear what happened, but the crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon reports five people were rushed by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Two of them — a juvenile and a young adult — are in critical condition.

Traffic is being rerouted around the crash, but there is a significant slowdown on US-91.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com