Idaho Falls Symphony conductor recovering after seizure during performance

IDAHO FALLS — The conductor and music director of the Idaho Falls Symphony is recovering after a medical incident during a concert Saturday night.

Symphony spokeswoman Alekzandria Peugh tells EastIdahoNews.com that conductor Thomas Heuser experienced a seizure during the first few minutes of the Mountain View Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Concert: Masquerade. It caused him to be disoriented and nearly lose his balance.

She said orchestra musicians quickly recognized there was a problem, rose from their seats and escorted the conductor offstage. He was then taken to the emergency room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“Thanks to the amazing medical community that is part of the symphony family, Thomas has received exceptional medical attention,” Peugh said. “Doctors are still working to determine the cause of the seizure, but Thomas is resting comfortably and feeling much better.”

IF Symphony principal cellist Robert Tueller took the baton and led orchestra musicians through the rest of the program.

“Thomas wants everyone to know he is sorry for the scare at the concert and he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support over the past 24 hours,” Peugh said.

Saturday’s event was held at the Colonial Theater and was the first subscription concert of its 70th season.

