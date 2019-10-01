Local man killed after camper-trailer collapsed on top of him

IDAHO FALLS — An eastern Idaho resident was killed Tuesday afternoon after being crushed by a camper-trailer at the Snake River RV Park on Lindsay Boulevard.

Witnesses and authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com a 71-year-old man was working underneath the trailer when it collapsed on top of him.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said nearby residents were able to pull the man out from under the trailer and begin CPR.

When emergency responders arrived they also tried life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The man, who has not been identified, was living in the trailer at the time of his death.