Local man killed in crash near Mackay

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, October 20, at 7:55 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash northbound on US93 at mile marker 113, north of Mackay.

Andrew S. Burk, 44, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on US93 in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Burk drove off the roadway, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled coming to rest off the left shoulder.

Burk was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Custer County Sheriff’s Office. This crash is under investigation.