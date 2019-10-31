Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death waives preliminary hearing

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death waived his preliminary hearing that was supposed to be held Friday morning at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Philip Schwab, 33, is charged with first-degree murder after investigators located the body of his girlfriend, Kaylynn Blue, 33, in a shallow grave in the backyard of the home where they lived. Schwab opted to have the case advance directly to district court without the hearing.

RELATED: Kaylynn Blue tried to run as boyfriend stabbed her to death, court documents reveal

A preliminary hearing requires the state to present enough evidence to say the defendant committed the crime they are charged with. A magistrate judge then either dismisses the charge(s) or sends the case to district court.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Schwab told detectives he stabbed Blue in the neck while she slept in June. Schwab reportedly said he continued to stab her as she ran away until she collapsed and died.

Kaylynn Blue | Courtesy Photo

Afterward, Schwab allegedly buried her body in the backyard.

According to a court document filed in August, Schwab struggles to understand legal proceedings because of a disability called 22q 11.2 deletion, or DiGeorge Syndrome.

The document asked a judge to allow Schwab’s mother to visit him in the Bonneville County Jail to help him process the legal proceedings. A judge approved the request.

RELATED: Man accused of killing girlfriend ‘does not understand what is happening,’ according to documents

Schwab’s next court appearance will be his arraignment in district court.