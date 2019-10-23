Man accused of trying to stab child threatened to kill family member months ago, court documents say

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man accused of trying to stab a child Friday, had previously been arrested in July for allegedly threatening to kill a family member, court documents say.

Documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show that Johnny Martinez, 36, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 2. Police reports show he confronted a family member at his home and said “he was sick of her s*** and was going to kill her.”

Martinez then went into the kitchen and the victim heard rattling of knives, court documents say. The woman ran into a bedroom and called the police. When Bonneville County Sheriff deputies arrived, Martinez denied he made any threats.

That case was ultimately dismissed on July 17 and Martinez was released from jail. It’s not clear why the case was dismissed. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Bonneville County Prosecutors Office for more details.

Martinez appeared in court Monday on charges related to the most recent crime. Authorities say Martinez allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl in her front yard on Jefferson Avenue Friday and threatened to stab her. The child’s mother, who asked that EastIdahoNews.com only use her first name, says her daughter was outside with their German Shepherd.

“She went out so the dog could use the bathroom in the front yard,” Christin says. “I heard a bloodcurdling scream, and she comes running in yelling that some guy just tried to stab her in the front yard and that he was out there right now.”

Christin went outside and the man, who was later identified as Martinez, ran off. Police arrived and a few minutes later, detectives stopped him at Crowley Street and Boise Avenue.

“He claimed to have just walked out of his house when he was stopped by officers,” court documents say. “Martinez had multiple tears on his pants which would be consistent with jumping fences.”

Officers searched Martinez and found a broken meth pipe in his hoodie pocket and a knife in his back pocket. He was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Martinez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement. He is being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 1.

“I don’t think jail is the best option for him but I hope and pray he gets committed to receiving the treatment he needs,” Christin says.