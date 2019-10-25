Man arrested after causing crash during high speed chase on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 24, at approximately 4:57 p.m., Idaho State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a speeding vehicle on Interstate 15 at milepost 84, just north of Ft. Hall.

Angelo D. Casio, 18, of Lancaster, CA, was driving northbound in a 2002 Mercury Sable. Casio failed to yield to the troopers’ emergency lights and sirens, continuing northbound on Interstate 15 at a high rate of speed.

Stephanie N. Williams, 34, of Blackfoot, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2004 Mazda MPV van. Jason D. Palmer, 42, of Blackfoot, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2002 Honda Accord. Just south of Blackfoot Exit 93, Casio drove into the rear of Williams’ Mazda. The Mercury overturned and continued sliding north on the interstate on its top before striking Palmer’s vehicle. The Mazda came to rest in the right hand lane of travel.

Courtesy Bryce Godfrey

Idaho State Police troopers transported Casio to Bingham Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before transporting him to the Bingham County Jail. Charges against Casio include felony eluding of a peace officer, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to purchase a driver’s license, failure to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately five minutes while Casio was taken into custody. The right hand lane remained blocked for approximately one hour. Williams and Palmer were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Courtesy Bryce Godfrey