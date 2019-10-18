Man taken to hospital after crash in Ammon

AMMON — A man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash on 17th Street in front of Deseret Industries Friday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck that occurred in the westbound lanes. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs responded to the scene.

The condition of the man is unknown but he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to authorities on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.