New faith-based addiction recovery center opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A faith-based addiction recovery center has opened a new location in Idaho Falls.

Jason Coombs and his wife founded Brick House Recovery, a substance abuse treatment program, in 2014 in the Boise area. On Thursday, staff celebrated the grand opening of their second Idaho location, 1020 Landbank Street in Idaho Falls.

Coombs was inspired to start the Brick House Recovery due to his own experience with addiction.

“Brick House Recovery is unique in the community … we are first and foremost, faith-based,” Coombs told EastIdahoNews.com. “When our clients enter our doors, they have a void and a hole in their soul. Addiction is a soul sickness. It affects the mind, the body and the spirit.”

Brick House Recovery is where Renaissance Ranch, a similar treatment facility, used to be. Renaissance Ranch was sold to Coombs and Brick House Recovery earlier this year. Many of the Renaissance Ranch staff continue to work at the new facility.

Coombs said Brick House Recovery addresses the medical and mental needs of their clients through psychiatry, therapy and nurse practitioners. They also address their clients’ spiritual needs.

“(Brick House Recovery) helps them find a higher power that they can connect with to fill the hole in their soul,” Coombs said.

Aishie Lindula, a drug and alcohol counselor at Brick House Recovery, said the treatment center is a 12-step based program, similar to Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I help people resolve, really, all the reasons they began using drugs and alcohol to the point that they needed help,” Lindula said. “Because we’re a 12-step based program, I take them through the steps, really focusing on that foundation of (steps) one, two and three. That’s ‘powerlessness,’ ‘A trust in something greater than yourself,’ and ‘faith in a higher power.'”

Brick House Recovery. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

She said she helps clients overcome the shame, family issues and relationship problems that often come with addiction.

“Brick House Recovery is more of a family. So when our clients come here, they feel like they’ve become part of a family,” said Adam Rowbury, program director for Brick House Recovery in Idaho Falls. “We show them love and compassion while also being very honest with them.”

Coombs said one unique aspect of Brick House Recovery that it offers lifetime contracts to their clients.

“If they go through our whole program, and they graduate, then we will offer a lifetime contract to them. So if down the road, they ever struggle and they need a tuneup, they can come back at no cost out of pocket, and we’ll give them supplemental treatment,” Coombs said.

Brick House Recovery specializes in alcohol and substance abuse addiction recovery. Although staff can provide counseling for other addictions, such as pornography, they prefer to refer someone in need of help to a treatment facility that specializes in their particular addiction.

It is a private addiction treatment center and works in-network with many insurance companies and accepts most out-of-network insurance policies.

“Being private and in-network allows us to appeal to a segment of the population who just want to change,” Coombs said. “We treat soccer moms, we treat business owners, we treat CPAs and nurses. We made a place where those folks can feel comfortable in their treatment experience.”