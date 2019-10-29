UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls is back open

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS – U.S. Highway 20 is back open after Idaho State Police cleared multiple slide offs. There is still blowing and drifting snow and Idaho Transportation Department has plows working in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is currently blocking traffic on a 7-10 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls at milepost 293 due to multiple slide-offs and difficult road conditions in the area from the winter storm.

Idaho Transportation Department has also issued a high wind warning on roads and highways throughout eastern Idaho. More than a dozen schools have been cancelled Tuesday as well. If your school is cancelled but is not on the list, send an email to news@eastidahonews.com.

ITD's 511 app has the latest road conditions in your area.

Please allow yourself extra time extra time to get to work today. Buckle up, slow down, and be safe.