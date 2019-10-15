Secret Santa is back with $500,000 to give away!

It’s our favorite time of year, and we’re pleased to announce that Secret Santa is back and giving away more money than ever before!

For the fifth year in a row, an anonymous community member has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help find people and families living in eastern Idaho who are in need.

This year he’s giving away $500,000 – a half a million dollars!

Of course, this can’t happen without you. We need help finding the most deserving people in our communities who have a real need, are doing the best they can with what they have and wouldn’t typically ask for a handout.

We hope to get nominations from school, community, medical and religious leaders along with employers, neighbors and friends.

Here are the rules:

You cannot nominate yourself . If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone nominate you.

. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone nominate you. Recipients must live in east Idaho.

Nominations will only be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls, emails, texts and Facebook messages to EastIdahoNews.com do not increase your chances of being chosen.

Secret Santa will decide who receives gifts and money. Beginning in November, the EastIdahoNews.com elves will surprise recipients until Christmas morning. Some of the reactions will be recorded and shared on EastIdahoNews.com.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone!



