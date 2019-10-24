Teen murder suspect faces new felony charge after allegedly destroying jail property

POCATELLO — One of the California teenagers accused of the March murder of 81-year-old Arlyne Koehler of Pocatello is now facing another charge.

Bannock County Sheriff’s officials say 18-year-old Dustin Alfaro was charged Monday with felony destruction of jail property. He is in jail on charges of felony first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime.

Bannock County Detention Center Jail Administrator Capt. Tad Bybee says Alfaro was involved in a disturbance Saturday in which inmates in two different housing pods were attempting to flood cells by destroying overhead sprinkler systems.

RELATED | This is the teenager accused of killing local grandmother

“He’s in kind of a more high profile housing unit, so that’s kind of natural with the behavior in there,” Bybee said.

Alfaro was arraigned via video conference on the new charge Monday afternoon and given a $10,000 bond by Judge David Hooste, according to court records.

Bybee told KPVI this isn’t the first altercation Alfaro has been involved in, and Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielson says “(Alfaro) doesn’t play well in the sandbox”.

Bybee will appear in court on Nov. 4 for the malicious injury to property charge. He is also scheduled to be in court on Nov. 21 to face the murder charges.