This is the teenager accused of killing local grandmother

Share This

POCATELLO — The juvenile suspect accused of killing an elderly Pocatello woman has been identified.

Through independent verification of court records, EastIdahoNews.com has discovered Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, 17, from Marysville, California, is one of two suspects in the killing of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler on March 18.

Rodriguez-Romero was returned to Idaho in May to face a first-degree murder charge. Both Rodriguez-Romero and Dustin Alfaro, 18, also from California, are suspected of killing Koehler.

Koelher lived in Pocatello since she was a teenager. She had six children, 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Her obituary says “she learned that the only wealth one needed was family.”

“There were a lot of good things about being a parent. You have all the love from the family and there is always something to do. Some days it doesn’t seem like it, but when you look back you realize it was the happiest days of your life,” she said.

Arlyne Koehler | Courtesy photo

Because Rodriguez-Romero is being charged as an adult for first-degree murder, EastIdahoNews.com has chosen to release his name.

RELATED: Two Californians charged with first-degree murder in Pocatello homicide case

According to court records, Rodriguez-Romero is being held in a juvenile detention center and Alfaro is being held in the Bannock County Jail. Each has a $1 million bail.

The affidavit of probable cause, which would contain information law enforcement gathered to justify arrest warrants for Rodriguez-Romero and Alfaro, and other documents have been sealed by the court. It is unknown when those documents will be unsealed.

EastIdahoNews.com found Facebook accounts that are believed to belong to Rodriguez-Romero and Alfaro. Both profiles list details such where they are from and what schools they went to. They are also Facebook friends with each other.

Rodriguez-Romero’s account was last active on March 8, 2019. The post on that day is a photo of someone pointing what appears to be a .22 caliber revolver into a room with the word “Gangland” written at the top. It was posted 10 days before Koehler was killed.

A photo posted to Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero’s Facebook page 10 days before Arlene Koehler’s death. | Facebook

Rodriguez-Romero is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1 and 2. Alfaro’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25 and 26.

RELATED: Man accused in Pocatello homicide had recent run-in with law enforcement