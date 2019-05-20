Teen murder suspect returned to Idaho

POCATELLO — The second of two suspects accused of killing an 87-year-old woman in Pocatello has been transported back to Idaho.

Arlyne Koehler was found dead in her Pocatello home on March 19 by family members launching a murder investigation. Pocatello police identified two suspects, Dustin Alfaro, 18, and an unnamed juvenile. Both suspects are from California.

Yuba County, California, Sheriff deputies took both suspects into custody. Through the extradition process, Alfaro was returned to Idaho and is being held in the Bannock County Jail.

Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com the juvenile suspect has now also been returned to Idaho.

It is likely the juvenile will be charged as an adult. Under Idaho law, certain crimes such as murder require juveniles over the age of 16 to be tried as an adult.