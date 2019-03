Man accused in Pocatello homicide had recent run-in with law enforcement

POCATELLO — The weekend before Dustin Alfaro of California allegedly killed an elderly woman in Pocatello, he had a run-in with local law enforcement.

Jefferson County records show a citation was issued to the 18-year-old on Sunday after a hit-and-run crash. Police say a witness saw Alfaro run into a power pole in rural Jefferson County and leave the scene.

Deputies found Alfaro’s vehicle at the Teton West RV Park, where Alfaro was staying.

When deputies found Alfaro, he admitted to the hit-and-run and to having a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for failing to give immediate notice of an accident.

Alfaro was alone when police interviewed him.

It’s not clear what happened between the time of the crash and the killing, which officials say occurred between 4 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1055 McKinley Avenue in Pocatello.

A family member found Arlyne Koehler, 87, dead in her home around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Arlyne Koehler’s house. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

On Wednesday, Pocatello Police received evidence that led them to Yuba County, California. Working with California authorities, Alfaro and a 17-year-old juvenile, both from Marysville, California, were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office in Olivehurst, California. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

A Yuba County news release states police had already been searching for the pair for prior incidents when they were spotted and arrested. California authorities have not given details on those incidents.

Alfaro was booked into the Yuba County Jail with a $1 million bond. The juvenile was booked in a juvenile hall, according to a news release.

Both are now awaiting extradition to Idaho, which could take several weeks.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the killing or how Koehler died. Police did say they were not aware of any connection between the victim and the suspects.