Police investigating homicide after person is found dead in home

Share This

POCATELLO — A person was found dead inside a Pocatello home Tuesday night and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Pocatello police said a family member went to a residence at 1055 McKinley Avenue around 7:40 p.m. after not hearing from their relative. The family member discovered the person dead and called the police.

Pocatello Police officials held a news conference Wednesday morning and announced they were investigating a homicide. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

“Detectives are actively working the scene collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors. We are following up on leads and investigating this incident as a homicide,” said Pocatello Police Major Roger Schei.

Police are releasing very little information other than the victim was an adult.

There are no suspects in custody and police ask anyone with information to contact them at (208) 234-6121.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with more information throughout the day.