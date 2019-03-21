Two Californians charged with first-degree murder in Pocatello homicide case

Share This

POCATELLO — Two people have been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler of Pocatello.

The suspects are Dustin Alfaro, 18, and an unnamed juvenile male. Both are from California.

During a news conference Thursday, Pocatello Police Maj. Roger Schei said officers received evidence Wednesday that led them to Yuba County, California. Working with the local sheriff’s department on an Idaho warrant, the man and juvenile were arrested and booked into jail.

They are now awaiting extradition to Idaho, which could take several weeks.

RELATED: Police investigating homicide after woman is found dead in home

Pocatello Police Capt. James McCoy said Alfaro has a prior felony criminal record, but he did not know specifics about his criminal history in California.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the killing or any specifics regarding how Koehler was killed. Police did say they were not aware of any connection between the victim and the suspects.

The homicide occurred at Koehler’s home at 1055 McKinley Avenue between 4 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, say police. A family member discovered Koehler’s body around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Koehler lived alone, but her family lived nearby.





