UPDATE: Firefighters investigating electrical fire at EIRMC

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are investigating a small electrical fire that caused a partial evacuation of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

A large contingent of emergency responders arrived on the scene at around noon after dispatchers received word of smoke on the first floor.

The radiology and emergency rooms sections of the hospital were evacuated of staff and patients as firefighters searched for the cause of the smoke. The majority of the hospital was unaffected.

Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson said firefighters were able to locate a mechanical room that was full of smoke. Inside they determined the smoke was coming from a piece of radiology equipment. It’s not clear what caused the machinery to smoke, Nelson said.

Firefighters are currently checking if there are any other causes for concern. As of 1:30 p.m., the staff and patients had not been allowed back in.

No injuries have been reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

