VIDEO: ISP trooper hit when tow truck slams into car

COEUR D’ALENE — An Idaho state trooper is lucky he wasn’t hurt after getting hit by a car during an accident investigation last week.

The incident was caught on dashcam video.

Police say Trooper Enrique Llerenas was taking pictures of a crash alongside the road when an approaching tow truck plowed into a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

That vehicle then struck the damaged car, which hit Llerenas.

He was not hurt.

ISP released the video with the message, “Help keep our area’s first responders safe! Please slow down, move over, and pay attention when approaching emergency vehicles/incidents.”

The driver of the tow truck was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

