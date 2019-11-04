$40,000 levy on the ballot in Menan for street maintenance and repairs

MENAN – Election day is Tuesday and voters throughout eastern Idaho are getting ready to cast their vote for various races and issues on the ballot.

Menan residents will be able to weigh-in on a proposed two-year $40,000 levy.

City councilman Ron Jones tells EastIdahoNews.com this levy, if approved, will help fund road repair and maintenance within city limits.

“Our roads need improvement,” Jones says. “It takes $15,000 to chip and seal one mile of road and we have about eight miles in Menan.”

Jones says the city’s last major street maintenance was at least five or six years ago. Residents voted against a similar proposal in May that included equipment replacement and savings. Ultimately, the council decided more input was needed from the community and decided to get it on the ballot for November.

“It’s another proposal different from the one that was turned down,” Jones says. “We thought we’d go this route of just a plain, line-item budget item that would be able to take care of the roads without the capital improvement for equipment and savings.”

Menan voters will indicate whether they are in favor of increasing the levy or against increasing the levy. The measure will appear on the ballot as follows:

“Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the city of Menan be increased to produce the sum of forty thousand and no dollars in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2020 and 2021, to provide additional monies for A streets — lighting, oiling, etc. Fund of the city of Menan in the following amount of $40,000 for the expenses of street construction and/or repair, and all other expenses related to the roads and streets of the city of Menan as provided in Resolution No. 2019-2 of the Menan City Council adopted on the 12th day of September, 2019.”

If the measure passes, property tax rates will also increase about $15/month per $100,000 of taxable value.

Polls open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m.