Costco is not giving away free $75 coupons on Facebook so quit sharing the post

No, Costco is not giving away coupons on Facebook despite what your friends may be posting on their walls.

The retailer issued a statement Tuesday debunking social media posts and said they are a hoax.

“Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco,” the statement reads. “Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

It’s unclear who is behind the scam but it’s been around for years and seems to pick up steam every few months.

“It is an unfortunate fact of the Internet that at any given time there are numerous illegitimate pop-up ads, surveys, websites, emails, social media posts and advertisements that purport to be from or authorized by Costco. It is unlikely that Costco is affiliated with these promotions,” Costco said on its website. “The best policy is to stop and think before you click. Delete any questionable emails and texts, and be suspicious of any posts or ads with offers that are too good to be true.”