Everything you need to know about snow removal

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Property owners are encouraged to review snow removal procedures and sign up for notifications in advance of the first snowfall. The snow removal parking restriction ordinance for the season starts on Friday, Nov. 15 and will remain in effect until March 15, whenever a snow event occurs.

A snow event is defined as an occurrence in which more than two inches of snow accumulates on the road and will be noticed on the city’s official website. When a qualifying snow event occurs, parking restrictions will be in effect. Plowing of all streets will begin on a priority basis.

“Our Geographic Information System Division recently created a new interactive snow removal map that will help keep the community even more informed about where the snowplows have been, where they are going next and how snow removal on roads is prioritized,” says Kerry Hammon, public information officer.

The city’s public information officers will issue public notices of snow events and parking restrictions via local media outlets, city website, Facebook, Twitter and text alerts. The public is encouraged to stay tuned to these communication channels during a snow event for parking restriction notification, information and updates.

“We encourage residents to review the snow removal information and maps prior to the first snowfall to gain a better understanding of the process. If you know of someone who has recently moved to Idaho Falls and may not be aware of the parking restrictions or how to sign up for alerts, please share the information with them or direct them to our website or the Street Division,” Hammon says.

Notifications

To sign up for snow event text notifications, text “ifalerts” to 91011. Snow Removal Information.

To sign up for city news releases, emergency alerts and other notifications, such as snow events, click on the blue Notify Me button on the homepage of the city’s website. (The snow removal alerts are sent from the City of Idaho Falls News category under News Flash.)

Follow the City of Idaho Falls on Facebook and Twitter.

Additional Information

A link to the snow removal ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information is on the homepage of the city’s website or can be found by clicking HERE. For questions, call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.