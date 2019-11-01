Idaho Falls man federally indicted for child pornography

POCATELLO — Federal prosecutors indicted an Idaho Falls man arrested in September for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Arnulfo Gonzalez-Torres, 22, was originally charged with three felony counts of possession or access of sexually exploitive material of a child in Bonneville County. But those local charges were dismissed as part of a federal indictment.

Gonzalez-Torres is now charged with federal felony of possession of child pornography. If convicted, Gonzalez-Torres could spend up to 20 years in federal prison because at least one of the images contained a prepubescent child under the age of 12.

According to an Idaho Falls Police report, detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Rexburg Police Department traced the download of disturbing child pornographic images to an IP address in Idaho Falls.

The detectives sent the images to Project VIC, a non-profit that works to combat sexual exploitation of children, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC’s database recognized 946 of the images and 16 of the files had a victim identified. Police suspect over 2,500 images of child pornography were on Gonzalez-Torres computer.

During interviews with Idaho Falls Police, Gonzalez-Torres “admitted to downloading, viewing and masturbating to images and videos of child pornography,” according to a detectives report.

Federal Marshalls took Gonzalez-Torres into custody in Idaho Falls on Oct. 10. Five days later Cheif Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho approved his release to pre-trial services.

Bush ordered Gonzalez-Torres to follow a strict curfew and have no contact with minors without permission from U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services.

A trial date for Gonzalez-Torres is set for Dec. 2 in Pocatello before Chief District Judge David C. Nye. Court documents indicate prosecutors expect the trial to take three days.