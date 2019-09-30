Man arrested after police find over 2,500 images, videos of suspected child pornography

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail after police found over 2,500 images and videos of suspected child pornography on his computer.

Arnulfo Gonzalez-Torres, 22, is charged with three felony counts of possession or access of sexually exploitive material of a child.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Rexburg Police Department traced the download of disturbing child pornographic images to an IP address in Idaho Falls.

Detectives obtained a federal search warrant Thursday at the home of Gonzalez-Torres’ mother, but she told police her son moved out weeks earlier. Investigators tracked him to a home on 13th Street and after obtaining a second search warrant, police spoke with him.

“During the interview, he admitted to downloading, viewing and masturbating to images and videos of child pornography,” a detective reported. “He said that he downloaded the files using his desktop computer and that the child pornography was saved in files on his desktop computer.”

According to court documents, police found the computer in his bedroom and began searching the 2,622 images and videos suspected of being child pornography. The files contained many victims under the age of 18 and included infants being sexually abused by adults.

The detectives sent the images to Project VIC, a non-profit that works to combat sexual exploitation of children, and the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children. NCMEC’s database recognized 946 of the images and 16 of the files had a victim identified.

Police arrested Gonzalez-Torres and he was arraigned Friday. Magistrate Judge Wiley R. Dennert approved his release to pre-trial supervision and ordered Gonzalez-Torres to have no contact with minors and no access to the internet.

Gonzalez-Torres is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9. If convicted of all counts, he could spend up to 30 years in prison.