Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four to join Rexburg Children’s Choir again for Christmas concert

REXBURG — Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four are returning to eastern Idaho this Christmas to perform with the Rexburg Children’s Choir.

The world-renowned violinist joined forces with the choir last December for a sold-out show at the Rexburg Tabernacle. This year, director Ben Watson says the concert is being moved to a bigger venue to accommodate both the Rexburg singers and the newly created choir in Idaho Falls. Both groups will sing in one performance at the Madison High School auditorium with Baker and her children on Dec. 20.

“We are thrilled to have Jenny and her family join us again for another Christmas concert,” Watson says. “The children have been working hard rehearsing as they prepare for this wonderful experience.”

The performance will include holiday songs from The Polar Express and Home Alone along with traditional Christmas carols. Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four will also perform several numbers and Watson promises some surprises.

More than half of the tickets had been sold out as of Monday afternoon. The remaining tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.