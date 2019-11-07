Major medical expansions happening in Rexburg

REXBURG – Since closing in 2015, many people have wondered what’s happening with the old CAL Ranch building at 404 North 2nd East in Rexburg.

A renovation project recently got underway. Documents obtained from the city of Rexburg indicate the building is now owned by South Fork Partners, LLC, a Utah-based company, and plans are in the works for a possible medical clinic for Mountain View Hospital.

Mountain View Hospital declined to comment, but architectural plans from Oct. 16 indicate the interior of the 24,460-square-foot building will include multiple exam rooms, offices, labs, and a kid’s gym. Future parking lot expansions are also in the works, along with new parking spaces east of the current building.

Details about when the project will be completed are not available.

We have reached out to the property owners for more information, and hope to have an update soon.

Meanwhile, Madison Memorial Hospital recently purchased Seasons Medical at 37 South 2nd East.

The hospital first purchased the clinic’s medical group five years ago, but a separate organization continued to manage the business operations. The business contract recently ended, and rather than renegotiate, Seasons Medical decided to merge with the hospital.

Hospital spokesman Douglas McBride says the hospital purchased the property Sept. 26. It now offers a full range of family and internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, midwifery, and pediatrics all under one roof.

“This integration of resources and skills will elevate our healthcare services to our community. We are excited to have Seasons Medical become a department of the hospital. We welcome all our new providers and employees,” McBride says.

The transition has been seamless and mutually beneficial, McBride says, bringing an additional 83 people who are now hospital employees. The response from the community has been equally as positive, he says.

“We have seen very positive results and responses from everyone involved,” McBride says. “Being able to offer different service lines has been a very positive thing for us. On the inside, it gives us much more cohesion working with patients.”

Normal operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but pediatric care is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit the website for more information.