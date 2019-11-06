Man charged with lewd conduct after having sex with 14-year-old

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been arrested after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old.

Miguel Angel Ramos, 18, was arraigned in court on Nov. 4, for allegedly having sex with a minor in April. He has been charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

According to court documents, Ramos and the victim both worked at McDonald’s when they began “hanging out.” The victim told investigators, the first time they were together, Ramos drove her out to the foothills. There he allegedly kissed and touched the victim inappropriately despite her allegedly telling him “no” that she was too young.

He allegedly told her to “pretend that she was older.” The victim said he stopped trying to touch her inappropriately when she asked him to stop. Because of this, she said she felt comfortable to go out with him again.

The next week, Ramos drove the victim out to the foothills again where they allegedly had sex the first time. They would allegedly go on to have a sex second time according to court documents.

The victim reported the sexual activity in July. Bonneville County Deputies questioned Ramos later that month. After repeatedly denying having sex with the victim, Ramos eventually admitted that he did have sex with her. He said the victim never told him “no.” He said she wanted to have sex with him.

Ramos faces up to life in prison for lewd conduct with a minor under 16. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.