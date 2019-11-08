Meth trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Juan Frausto-Bedolla, 29, of Tijuana, Mexico, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to fifteen years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. Frausto-Bedolla was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. Frausto-Bedolla pled guilty to the offense on December 7, 2018.

According to court records, between May 2016 and August 2017, Frausto-Bedolla conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho with several other codefendants. Frausto-Bedolla secured methamphetamine from out-of-state sources and brought it into Idaho for further distribution.

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration and Idaho State Police.

This indictment is the result of a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. Program participants include the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation; and the U.S. Marshals Service.