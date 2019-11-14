Open enrollment is here — more Idahoans will now automatically qualify for Medicaid

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to sign up or re-enroll for health coverage.

Open enrollment for health insurance began Nov. 1 and goes to Dec. 16. That means many Idahoans will be going to Your Health Idaho to find insurance plans. Your Health Idaho is also the only place where Idahoans can get a tax credit to help lower the cost of insurance.

“We’re really encouraging people to utilize our website, YourHealthIdaho.org, where they can go out and see what plan they’re currently enrolled in, what plan they’ve been automatically renewed in (and) make sure that plan still works for them. It’s a great service for them to see and shop,” Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said.

Last year, 85 percent of Idahoans who enrolled through Your Health Idaho qualified for a tax credit. On average, those that received the tax credit saved 80 percent on their insurance plan.

In November 2018, Medicaid expansion passed in Idaho. Kelly said about 18,000 Your Health Idaho customers now qualify for Medicaid, and many will be automatically enrolled in Medicaid when 2020 begins. Those are those individuals and families who fall between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty line.

To learn more or apply for Medicaid go to medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov.

“When we went through that renewal process, we said these people may become eligible for Medicaid, and they’ll be automatically enrolled Jan. 1, 2020, in Medicaid. They also will not be renewed for their health insurance through Your Health Idaho,” Kelly said.

He said Your Health Idaho has resources for people who are not sure if they qualify for Medicaid or need help finding the right policy.

“Working with an agent or broker is really important for that. Those are the people in Idaho that have expertise. They’re certified by Your Health Idaho, and they’re licensed by the state. We have about 800 around the state. They can really help that family that says, ‘I’m not sure what I qualify for. I don’t know how to go about a tax credit. And I’m not sure what plan works best for me,'” Kelly said.

He said you can go to YourHealthIdaho.org, enter your zip code and find a list of agents near you to choose from. He said the agents are free to use.

“Don’t wait. That deadline of Dec. 16 feels like it’s a long way off. It’s not,” Kelly said.

Watch the full interview with Pat Kelly above.