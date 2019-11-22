Police searching for missing boy who has severe autism

IDAHO FALLS — Around 4:45 p.m., the Idaho Falls Police Department was notified of a missing child. Officers are currently searching for Anthony Hidds, a missing 16-year-old severely autistic boy.

Anthony has brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as very tall and very thin. He may have a neon orange backpack with him and may be wearing grey Nike shoes. He was last seen last night at his residence in the 800 block of MAPLEWOOD near IDAHO FALLS HIGH SCHOOL.

If you have seen Anthony in the last 24 hours or know his current whereabouts, call 911 or (208) 529-1200.