‘This is what happens when you are driving too fast…’ Slick roads contribute to multiple crashes

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are issuing a safety reminder to drivers after multiple crashes Wednesday morning.

Roads are slick across eastern Idaho and winter weather is contributing to many of the wrecks including a semitruck that lost lumber on Interstate 15 and a rollover that occurred around 11 a.m.

“Another motorist driving too fast for the slick roads,” an ISP tweet reads. “Please honor the ‘Move Over Law.'”

The “Slow Down, Move Over” law applies to tow trucks, police cars, ambulances, emergency vehicles and snowplows.

“If they have flashing lights and are on the shoulder of the road, you are required, by law, to reduce your speed — which means below the speed limit — and also if the lane next to you is available, move over to that lane,” Idaho State Police Trooper Adam Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com last month.

Drivers who don’t follow the “Slow Down, Move Over” law could face a $90 fine.

Another crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Highway 28 when a car slammed into a snowplow.

“This is what happened when you are driving too fast for whiteout conditions and not paying attention,” ISP tweeted. “(Watch) for plows, you can’t miss them.”

Snow is expected to fall in eastern Idaho through Thanksgiving morning. Live traffic cameras can be found here and you can see the latest weather forecast here.