Snake River Landing announces construction of new office building

The following is a news release from Snake River Landing.

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Landing announced Wednesday construction on a new 14,700 square foot office building located along Pier View Drive near Stockman’s Restaurant. This is the second new multi-tenant building Snake River Landing has started in the last two months, following the Sept. 25 groundbreaking of a new three-story 60,000 square foot office building currently under construction at Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive.

RELATED | Snake River Landing is breaking ground on a new 3-story office building next week

“There is strong demand for office space in Idaho Falls, particularly among businesses that desire a Class-A office location,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Snake River Landing. “Businesses today are looking for office space with modern amenities. With many Idaho Falls businesses growing and new companies relocating to eastern Idaho, we are happy to provide the type of office space they require. We recognize opening or relocating a business is a major investment, so we offer a variety of flexible options for making that move, ranging from leasing to build-to-suit to land sales.”

The new single-story office building is located along the Snake River Landing Central Valley, a water feature and trail system that is open for public enjoyment that includes streams, waterfalls, and a 3.3 acre lake. Businesses near the new office building include Potandon Produce, Northwest Farm Credit, Wipfli, Stockman’s Restaurant and the hotel Home2 Suites by Hilton. The building was designed by CRSA, and will be constructed by Bateman-Hall. Thornton Oliver Keller is the leasing agent for the new building.

Other growth in Snake River Landing includes the announcement by Ball Ventures to move their company headquarters into the new 60,000 square foot office building under construction on Snake River Parkway. Long-time Snake River Landing tenant Love at First Bite recently opened their expanded store, the second expansion for the sweets and décor shop since opening in 2009. Construction on the 96-unit expansion of The Falls Apartments by Kartchner, Inc. continues.

Idahoan Foods relocated their corporate headquarters to 900 Pier View Drive in Snake River Landing, moving employees into the new suite in October. Along Pioneer Drive and Event Center Drive, site improvements on the future Mountain America Center (formerly known as the Idaho Falls Event Center) are underway.