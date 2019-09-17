Snake River Landing is breaking ground on a new 3-story office building next week

The following is a news release from Snake River Landing.

IDAHO FALLS – Snake River Landing is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, September 25th at 11 a.m. for a new three-story office building planned for Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive.

The new 60,000-square-foot office building at the heart of the 450-acre Snake River Landing multi-use development, will be finished in late summer of 2020.

The new office building is the latest development announcement at Snake River Landing. In July, Snake River Landing announced the expansion of Love at First Bite, which first opened in Snake River Landing in 2009 and expanded for the first time in 2012.

The Falls Apartments is also expanding in Snake River Landing, with developer Kartchner, Inc. currently constructing the 96-unit addition to the original 228-unit apartment complex that opened in 2017. Idahoan Foods is in the process of remodeling 900 Pier View Drive in Snake River Landing for their new corporate headquarters. Construction on the new roadway Event Center Drive is wrapping up this fall, and construction on the new Heritage Park continues with the City of Idaho Falls.

“Snake River Landing is experiencing exciting growth in many areas. We are excited to be able to offer such a unique office building and to make this addition to Snake River Landing. Many companies are expanding or seeking to locate in Idaho Falls, and we are ready to help them find the kind of space and experience they seek,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Snake River Landing. “There are new residential options here, commercial space under construction and available for pre-lease, and a growing number of people who are choosing to live and work within this community. It’s a pleasure to see companies expand and grow here.”

The new office building is owned by an affiliate of Snake River Landing. The following businesses are involved in the design and construction of the building: Dixon and Associates, Horrocks Engineers, HK Contractors, Okland Construction.

Site of future office building in Snake River Landing | Courtesy photo