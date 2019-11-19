Talented local teen signs with BYU cross country team

IDAHO FALLS — A local teen received offers to join cross country teams from four different universities, but ultimately decided to sign with Brigham Young University.

Stetson Moss, 18, a senior at Thunder Ridge High School, is a champion long-distance runner. He became a state champion in his sophomore year. He is a two-time All American cross country runner for the Nike Cross Nationals. And in 2017 he took first place in the 3,000-meter race and second place in the 1500-meter race at the Junior Olympics. Now he plans to take his talents to BYU in Utah.

“Stetson is one of the most naturally talented runners we’ve ever seen. I’ve been coaching for 32 years and he’s the most talented runner I’ve ever seen,” Thunder Ridge Hich School cross country coach Bob Hagert told EastIdahoNews.com.

Moss has been courting offers from Boise State, Gonzaga University, University of North Carolina and BYU. Monday, he signed his letter of intent to run cross country for BYU in front of family, friends and teammates at Thunder Ridge.

“It’s been one of the greatest experiences that I’ve had. It’s been awesome seeing new people and seeing what college life is like in different places,” Moss told EastIdahoNews.com.

Stetson Moss in BYU cross country uniform. | Courtesy BYU

Moss said one of the things that helped make his decision was how coaches deal with an athlete who plans to serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and how they would help him get back into shape. He said all of the schools were supportive of his desire to serve a mission.

Other factors were the terrain he would be training on and the school’s academic program.

“I want to go into business entrepreneurship and they have a really good business program (at BYU,)” he said.

Moss said he’s also excited to get to train with top athletes. BYU is ranked second in the nation for its cross country program according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“Hopefully, other kids see it and say ‘I want to run too.’ Hopefully, other kids see that running doesn’t have to end at high school. They can continue on if they want to. And that there are opportunities if you put in the time,” Hagert said.

Thunder Ridge assistant cross country coach Katie Ellis said Moss has a bright future.

“He’s just been a fun kid to work with. He’s got a fun personality. He’s going to do great things,” Ellis said. “I’ve been running competitively for 18 years. So as long as he’s been alive. And I’ve never seen anyone that can pump out the races that he does.”