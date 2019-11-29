We thank the woman behind turkey boxes for Feel Good Friday and she is moved to tears

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Kelli Toole-Marshall has been heading a program for years called Turkey Box. She will make sure anyone in Idaho Falls who can not afford to have a turkey dinner in time for Thanksgiving will have one.

She began doing this when she was a teacher at Dora Erickson years ago and noticed that some of her students would not be able to afford a traditional holiday dinner. She began collecting items for them to have and this small operation has grown to the point that she now does over 100 boxes each year.

Schools, businesses, churches, groups and individuals all come and help her organize the boxes at the Episcopal Church. Then, days before Thanksgiving, those in need are able to pick up a box and enjoy dinner.

Kelli substitutes teaches in Idaho Falls School District 91 and we recently surprised her after a shift to thank her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it went down!

If you have ideas for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.