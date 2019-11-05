Wyoming couple found dead in their home with gunshot wounds

KEMMERER, Wyoming. — The Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a couple in Star Valley.

A news release from the sheriff’s office indicates deputies were doing a welfare check at a home on Alta Drive just before noon Monday.

When deputies arrived, no one answered the door so they entered the home and found two people dead with gunshot wounds. A gun was recovered next to the bodies. The bodies were later identified as 71-year-old Gary Dale Hodges and 46-year-old Memorie Jean Hodges.

According to the news release, investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident. The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in this investigation.