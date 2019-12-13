Boise man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage Oregon girl

BOISE (Idaho Statesman)– Robert Havery, 39, of Boise, was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday after police said they found a missing Oregon teenager at his residence.

Havery was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child 16 or 17 and one count of first-degree kidnapping for the purpose of ransom or committing rape.

Authorities in Oregon made a request that the Boise Police Department send officers to a residence on E. Red Cedar Lane to check on the 17-year-old girl, believing that she might be there against her will or as a runaway, according to BPD.

Police said they found Havery with the girl, whom he allegedly picked up in Oregon on Dec. 7 and brought to Boise without her parents’ consent or knowledge, for the purpose of committing sexual battery. Havery is not related to the child, but they are known to each other, according to law enforcement.