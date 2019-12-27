Early morning train fire in Spencer remains under investigation

SPENCER — A Union Pacific train caught fire in Clark County early Friday morning, but so far, the cause of the blaze remains unclear.

The fire started around 5 a.m. along a railroad near Wood Street and Stoddard Street in Spencer.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said one of the locomotives caught fire for an unknown reason.

“It was the second locomotive so it was not the operating locomotive that caught on fire,” South says.

The Clark County Fire Department, along with a couple of trucks from Hamer, responded to the blaze, according to Clark County Fire Chief Troy Stone. About 15 firefighters worked on the fire and it was put out by about 8 a.m. There were no injuries or major property damage, besides the train.

South said the fire did not disrupt services and the incident remains under investigation.

“It took a couple of hours for things to get back underway,” South says. “But everything resumed before lunch.”