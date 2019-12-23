Fire causes $10,000 in damage to building near Idaho Falls Airport

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 4100 North 26th West, just northwest of the airport, for a report of a structure fire. There was nobody inside the outbuilding at the time and there were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at approximately $10,000 which includes the outbuilding, a pickup truck, tools and piles of wood that were inside the outbuilding. A home, two RVs and various farm equipment were threatened by the fire, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.