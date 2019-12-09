Former Idaho GOP chairman receives 14 days in jail, probation in stalking case

An Ada County judge sentenced former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Parker to 14 days in jail, 5 years of probation and 100 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to stalking his estranged wife and unlawfully entering the home of a female colleague.

Parker’s plea agreement resolves his five pending criminal cases.

Under the “global settlement” agreement, Parker pleaded guilty to two counts: stalking his estranged wife, a felony, and unlawfully entering the home of a female colleague, a misdemeanor. The other three misdemeanor counts — witness intimidation, a no-contact-order violation and trespass of privacy — were dismissed.

The judge also issued a five-year no-contact order with the two victims and ordered Parker to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Parker faced up to five years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine on the felony stalking charge and up to six months in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine on the misdemeanor unlawful entry charge.

Following an hourlong hearing on Monday, officers took Parker into custody. He was to be transported to the Ada County Jail to begin serving his sentence.

Parker’s legal problems began May 30, when Boise police arrested him on a felony stalking charge at his estranged wife’s apartment complex. Since then, he has been charged with misdemeanor privacy trespass, a misdemeanor no-contact order violation, misdemeanor unlawful entry and felony witness intimidation.

The unlawful entry and witness intimidation charge stemmed from interactions with a female colleague at whose house Parker once stayed. The other three charges pertained to his estranged wife.

Parker resigned from his GOP post Feb. 18, with more than two years left in his term.

On June 29, the Idaho Republican Party elected former Idaho congressman and candidate for governor Raul Labrador as its new chairman. Labrador defeated former Idaho school superintendent Tom Luna in a 111-109 vote.

This story first appeared in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.