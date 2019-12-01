Funeral services planned for Heise couple killed in plane crash

RIRIE — Funeral services have been announced for a Ririe couple killed in a Nevada plane crash.

Mike and Robin Quinn, owners of Heise Hot Springs, died Nov. 22 in Jackpot, Nevada. Mike had been a pilot for 40 years, and the couple frequently flew to Jackpot for a night of dinner and entertainment, family members told EastIdahoNews.com.

Mike, 78, and Robin, 59, were married in 2003. They were actively involved in the community with Robin running the Heise Pizza Parlor.

“She loved nothing more than being with family and was always the instigator of laughs and fun times at any family gathering,” Robin’s obituary reads.

Mike “particularly loved to fly, but above all, enjoyed being in the company of his good friends,” his obituary says. “His biggest accomplishment was the legacy of Heise Hot Springs and all that it provided for the community.”

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium. The family will visit with friends on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side on Ammon Road.

Robin will be buried in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Mike will be buried in a private family cemetery in Heise.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the plane crash.