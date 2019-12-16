Her ‘tithing car’ has over 200,000 miles on it but a Secret Santa just surprised her with something better

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Jill Bargabos is a single mother to a son and daughter. She teaches 4th grade and volunteers serving the youth in her church. She does it all without complaining.

Jill has lived with her kids in a two bedroom apartment for at least 18 years. She put herself through college to provide for her family and has been driving the same car for the past 17 years. It’s a little red Pontiac with over 200,000 miles and she calls it her “tithing car.” Jill believes that paying her tithing has kept her car running for nearly two decades.

Secret Santa thought it was time for Jill to update her vehicle and sent the East Idaho News elves to her classroom with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!